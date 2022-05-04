How many children can you identify in these photos?
9 retro photos of Hartlepool children saying goodbye to primary school in 2012

It’s a day to remember. That day when your loved one leaves primary to begin life in the ‘big school’.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 6:03 pm

These 9 photos show children lining up for a last photo with their classmates at places such as Eldon Grove, Rossmere and West View.

We also have scenes from Jesmond Gardens, Fens, St Teresa’s and many more primary schools.

There are faces galore to recognise so take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Retro at Rossmere Primary

A line-up of school leavers at Rossmere Primary School in 2012. Recognise anyone?

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Wonderful at West View

Leavers at West View Primary School in 2012. Have you spotted someone you know?

Photo: FRANK REID

3. St Cuthbert's in the spotlight

St Cuthbert's Primary School said goodbye to these leavers in 2012.

Photo: FRANK REID

4. Back in time at St Teresa's Primary School

Such a smart line-up at St Teresa's Primary School. Recognise anyone?

Photo: FRANK REID

