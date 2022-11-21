News you can trust since 1877
You really do embrace the World Cup in the classrooms of Hartlepool, as these Mail archive photos show.
9 retro photos of the day you backed the Three Lions from your Hartlepool classrooms

Three Lions on the shirt – and 9 great scenes in the classrooms of Hartlepool.

By Chris Cordner
5 minutes ago

As England launch their 2022 campaign, we found 9 archive scenes of young fans backing the team in World Cup years gone by.

So if you were watching matches from the St Aidan’s classroom in 2014, marking up your World Cup chart at West View Primary also in 2014, or taking part in a mini football tournament on the King George V fields in 2006, we’ve got something you might enjoy.

1. On the ball at West View Primary

West View Primary pupils (left to right) Natasha Wright, Cadie Murphy, Sheradyn Davies and Leah Mann with their Hartlepool Mail World Cup wall chart in 2014.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Tense times at St Aidan's

Watching all the World Cup action on a big screen in the school hall at St Aidan's 8 years ago.

Photo: FRANK REID 2014

3. Their own tournament

St Joseph's Primary School held its own mini World Cup in 2006. Remember this?

Photo: FLR

4. Settling down for the match

St. Aidans primary school pupils enjoying their tea as the World Cup is played on a big screen in 2014.

Photo: FRANK REID

