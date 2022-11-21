9 retro photos of the day you backed the Three Lions from your Hartlepool classrooms
Three Lions on the shirt – and 9 great scenes in the classrooms of Hartlepool.
As England launch their 2022 campaign, we found 9 archive scenes of young fans backing the team in World Cup years gone by.
So if you were watching matches from the St Aidan’s classroom in 2014, marking up your World Cup chart at West View Primary also in 2014, or taking part in a mini football tournament on the King George V fields in 2006, we’ve got something you might enjoy.
