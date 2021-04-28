9 retro photos of the famous Muriel Steel Singers from Hartlepool - re-live these fantastic memories

Who remembers the Muriel Steel Singers?

We have photos of them which have been shared with us by Lyn Dougherty who spotted herself in a photo we published recently.

She said: “We were a group of charity singers for 28 years ran by our group leader Muriel Steel. We first originated from the “Women’s Circle” ran by the Hartlepool Mail.”

Now Lyn has shared 9 more and we are delighted to show you them.

Lyn told us: “From our first show “Woman’s Circle” onwards, we gave donations of thousands of pounds to local charities including the hospice, General Hospital, M.S., Baby Bereavement, Woman’s Refuge etc.

"The friendship and bonds we have created over the last 47 years is second to none. We met every month (before Covid) and have an annual break for a few days.”

So why not re-live these wonderful memories by taking a look through this picture selection.

