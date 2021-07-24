9 retro photos to remind you of life in Hartlepool and East Durham in 1986
What were you doing in 1986? Were you marching with a jazz band or donning fancy dress at Hartlepool Show?
Were you one of the children pictured at Greatham Feast or at Hartlepool College of Further Education studying on a surveying course?
We have all this and plenty more in a reminder of life in Hartlepool and East Durham from 35 years ago.
Why not take a look and then get in touch with your memories.
