9 retro photos to show the superb difference that Alice House Hospice makes in Hartlepool and East Durham
We are hoping to have hit the jackpot with 9 reminders of fundraising events in Hartlepool and East Durham.
The link between all of them is they were all held to raise money for Alice House Hospice.
The hospice is in the news as it’s lottery jackpot has rolled over to £10,000, as reported in the Hartlepool Mail.
The hospice, based in Wells Avenue, relies on the lottery to help bridge a £2.8m shortfall in its £3.5m annual running costs.
And all of these events pictured have helped the cause too.
So if you’ve tackled the colour run, It’s A Knockout, Santa run or Hootenanny, take a look and see if you were pictured helping a great cause.
