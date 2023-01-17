9 retro photos to show the superb difference that Alice House Hospice makes in Hartlepool and East Durham

We are hoping to have hit the jackpot with 9 reminders of fundraising events in Hartlepool and East Durham.

The link between all of them is they were all held to raise money for Alice House Hospice.

The hospice, based in Wells Avenue, relies on the lottery to help bridge a £2.8m shortfall in its £3.5m annual running costs.

And all of these events pictured have helped the cause too.

So if you’ve tackled the colour run, It’s A Knockout, Santa run or Hootenanny, take a look and see if you were pictured helping a great cause.

Colourful in Catcote Road The Alice House Hospice Colour Run last year. Did you take part?

Birthday celebrations Coinciding with the Alice House Hospice summer fair in 2019 was the first birthday of their mascot Alice Mouse.

Toasting a great event The Hartlepool Rugby Club's Hootenanny and Beer Festival was held in partnership with Alice House Hospice 4 years ago.

Dogs day out Helen and Katherine Inch were pictured with their pooches Flyn and Bobby at the hospice's dogs day out event at Summerhill in 2018.