9 retro photos to take you back to GCSE results day in Hartlepool and East Durham

The countdown is on to GCSE results day and we hope all students get the outcome they are hoping for.
In the meantime, why not step back in time for a look at results day in years gone by, including at English Martyrs, Dyke House, St Hild’s and Manor.
We have 9 photos for you to browse. See if they bring back memories.
1. English Martyrs
English Martyrs School and Sixth Form pupils with their results in 2012. Recognise anyone?
Photo: hm
2. Manor College of Technology
Manor College of Technology pupils (rear left to right) Oliver Walker-Tonks, Lily-May Kelsey and Matthew Appleyard (front left to right) Eleanor Gregory, Kate Lawson and Laura Jenkins. with their GCSE exam results. Was it really 10 years ago?
Photo: Frank Reid
3. St. Hild's School
St. Hild's School pupils (left to right) Kyle Porritt, Anthony Steele and David Brennan with their GCSE exam results 10 years ago.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. High Tunstall College of Science
Sean Grieveson, Joe Hind and Jason Bell after they collected their GCSE results at High Tunstall College of Science in 2018.
Photo: Frank Reid