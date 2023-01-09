9 retro space age scenes from Hartlepool as Britain gets set for its first rocket launch
Britain was due to put a rocket into space today. And we’re putting outer space in the Hartlepool retro spotlight.
You might remember when pupils from local schools make their own rockets at High Tunstall College of Science in 2015 and 2016.
Or perhaps you were there on the day students from English Martyrs posed as men in black in 2003.
And have a look at the time when the Barnard Grove Primary School head teacher dressed as Neil Armstrong in 2006.
We’re putting it all in the spotlight on the day history was about to be made in Cornwall with first orbital space launch from the UK.
In the meantime, we have lift-off closer to home.
