York Road is a bustling thoroughfare and here are 9 views of how it looked in decades gone by.
The photos are all courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.
We thank them and hope these scenes bring back memories.
1. Robert Robinson
A look inside Robert Robinson's York Road shop where cycles, televisions and radios were all on sale. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service
2. Looking at the Northerns
The Northerns Cinema in April 1960. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
3. Jackson and Dunn
Jackson & Dunn was an ironmongers, plumbers and electricians. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.
4. Bernard Povey
Back to 1974 for this view of Bernard Povey Carpets. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.
