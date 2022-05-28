A retro view of York Road.
9 retro views of Hartlepool's York Road - from Bernard Povey to the Northerns Cinema

It’s one of Hartlepool’s busiest streets and the scene is constantly changing.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 1:14 pm

York Road is a bustling thoroughfare and here are 9 views of how it looked in decades gone by.

The photos are all courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

We thank them and hope these scenes bring back memories.

1. Robert Robinson

A look inside Robert Robinson's York Road shop where cycles, televisions and radios were all on sale. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

2. Looking at the Northerns

The Northerns Cinema in April 1960. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

3. Jackson and Dunn

Jackson & Dunn was an ironmongers, plumbers and electricians. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service

4. Bernard Povey

Back to 1974 for this view of Bernard Povey Carpets. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Photo: Hartlepool Library Service

