9 retro volunteer scenes as we praise the Hartlepool heroes who give their time for free

Volunteers Week starts next month and it’s a chance to pay tribute to those who go above and beyond to make a difference in their communities.

We have 9 retro photos of these unsung heroes doing what they do best – from charity shop workers to food bank workers.

It’s only a small selection of the vast volunteer army in our area. But let’s take a moment to thank every volunteer who does their best.

See if you can spot someone you know in our volunteer archive collection.

1. Magnificent in Murray Street Back to 2014 for this view in the Murray Street charity shop.

2. So brave Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members pictured taking part in an exercise with Hartlepool Lifeguards at Seaton Carew in 2013.

3. Helping the heroes Former Hartlepool poppy seller Doreen Mee (right) with the current co-ordinator for the town, Sian Cameron in 2012.

4. Giving up their time at Christmas Allan and Dorothy Kennedy who volunteered at Grange Road Methodist Church to help others on Christmas Day in 2008.