9 right Royal baking memories from Hartlepool and East Durham as we get ready to bake for Her Majesty

We are celebrating some great Royal news which has emerged. People all over the country are being urged to bake a pudding which would celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anyone aged over 8 can enter the competition in which the winner will be made available at Big Jubilee lunches in June.

So how about some inspiration closer to home with a look back on 9 great baking scenes from Hartlepool and East Durham over the years?

Maybe you can spot someone you know at Cheeky Monkeys nursery, the Old West Quay pub, Oscars playscheme and St Joseph’s RC Primary School.

We’ve got memories on the menu and we want yours.

1. Sweet treats at the Old West Quay This fun day at the Old West Quay looked like great fun in 2012 for Louie, Sophie and Amelia Phillips, as they contemplated a sweet treat from Michaela Tipp. Photo: TY Photo Sales

2. Cupcake time in 2012 Cheeky Monkeys Nursery staff Carly Fields, Becci Wheatley and Robyn Crookston helped the children to make cup cakes in aid of Children In Need in this photo from 10 years ago. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3. HAPPY BAKING. YEAR 6 PUPILS FROM ST JOSEPHS RC PRIMARY SCHOOL, HARTLEPOOL. ARE BAKING AND SELLING BISCUITS TO RAISE MONEY FOR A TRIP TO THE LAKE DISTRICT. PICTURE BY GARY WORT IRN CATCHLINE:HM1208BISCUITS. Year 6 pupils from St Joseph's RC Primary School baked and sold delicious treats to raise money for a trip to the Lake District. Who remembers this from 2008? Photo: GW Photo Sales

4. Catering for your 2013 memoris Hartlepool College of FE catering students Danielle Thomas (left) and Charlotte Prosser offer a cake to Dyke House Sports and Technology College pupils Jessica Payne and Ashlyn Pell (centre right). Who can tell us more about this 2013 scene? Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales