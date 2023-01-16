9 stories which grabbed your attention in Hartlepool 31 years ago - join us for a step back in time

We are talking about 1991 and we enjoyed a huge mix of good news stories - from West Hartlepool RFC winning promotion to mums setting a trend for relaxing in the pool.

Want to find out more? Chris Cordner explains.

West Hartlepool’s rugby champions were given a civic reception after winning every game bar one this season.

Making the headlines in 1991.

Coun Trevor Lloyd, the town’s Mayor, said: “West have had a marvellous season getting promotion to the Second Division of the National Courage League.”

Unique aqua-natal classes at Hartlepool’s Mill House Pool ensured mums-to-be had a relaxed labour and easier birth.

The water-orientated maternity classes, which were held in the learner pool at Mill House, were launched by a physiotherapist at the town’s General Hospital. The aqua-natal classes were held each Thursday morning and normally attracted a large number of women. Were you among them?

Ginger wine straight from a Hartlepool recipe

Mayor, Councillor Trevor Lloyd (centre) presenting a plaque to West chairman Frank Gibbon at a civic reception to pay tribute for their achievements in 1991.

Shirley Paver, 34, who left the town in the mid-70s, set up her own cottage industry producing Gran Stead’s Ginger Wine from her new home in Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex.

The brew proved to be so popular that Shirley had to enlist the help of her husband, Donald, to cope with the extra demand.

Shirley first tried to make the wine from a recipe passed down from her grandmother.

Victory Square in the 1990s.

Former Hartlepool woman Linda Taylor, who reproduces Victorian dolls, had her talents recognised at Seeley’s International Doll Show and Convention held at Kiamesha Lake, near New York.

Linda won two awards, a blue ribbon for a 1880s French doll, and a red ribbon for a German doll.

Teams of schoolchildren were working on designs for a new Victory Square.

Eight schools were asked to come up with a design which incorporates the war memorial but at the same time created a green oasis on the new site.

Doll maker Linda Taylor who won international awards for her skills.

Forget the jelly – Kayleigh had a run to do

Kayleigh Jacobs was a real charity hero in 1991.

While playmates tucked into cake and jelly at a friend’s birthday party, Kayleigh joined competitors in the Seaton fun run to raise money for the Mail’s Have A Heart Appeal – and she was only 4 years old.

Helen Lewis, 17, was set to perform the song I Think We’re Alone Now on Sky television’s talent programme Sky Star Search.

She said: “My ambition is to be famous as a singer. I’m nervous at appearing on television for the first time, and we haven’t actually got a satellite system, but there’s about 80 people I know who are going to record it for me.”

Who remembers how Helen, from Billingham, did?

Kayleigh Jacobs.

Champions – and they only met that day

Sheila Rutter and Sharon Scott, both from Trimdon, hit the mark in the indoor bowls championship at Gateshead Leisure Centre.

Sheila went along to the contest without a partner. But she spotted Sharon in the audience and the duo went on to victory.