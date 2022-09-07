9 tasters from Hartlepool's past as we get ready for the World's Biggest Coffee Morning
Fancy a brew? We do and it is the perfect time of the year to savour a cuppa while you raise money for charity.
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:56 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:56 pm
The Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning will be with us once again on Friday, September 30.
The people of Hartlepool and East Durham have been amazing supporters of the cause over the years and we are sure this year will be no different.
To give you a flavour of your excellent support in the past, take a look at these photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives.
