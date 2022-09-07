News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
They have all done their bit for Macmillan over the years but are you pictured among these fundraisers?
They have all done their bit for Macmillan over the years but are you pictured among these fundraisers?

9 tasters from Hartlepool's past as we get ready for the World's Biggest Coffee Morning

Fancy a brew? We do and it is the perfect time of the year to savour a cuppa while you raise money for charity.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 11:56 am
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:56 pm

The Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning will be with us once again on Friday, September 30.

The people of Hartlepool and East Durham have been amazing supporters of the cause over the years and we are sure this year will be no different.

To give you a flavour of your excellent support in the past, take a look at these photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

1. Brilliant at Bon Marche

Bon Marche was the setting for this Macmillan fundraiser in 2005.

Photo: DP

Photo Sales

2. A cool event at Herons

Staff at Heron Foods donned fancy dress for their Macmillan Coffee Morning event in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in 2015.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. Excellent at English Martyrs

Brewing up memories from 2016. It's teaching staff Alistair Morrison (rear), Paul Dickson and Julie Johnson with pupils (let to right) Rhys Pearson, Ben Caden, Selina Recinto, Elena Cain, Xuxa Bevin and Jakub Biszczak during the English Martyrs School Macmillan Coffee morning.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Fashionable fundraising in 2015

Anna Campbell (2nd right) and staff from her salon in York Road, Hartlepool, held this coffee morning in aid of Macmillan in 2015. Pictured with Anna are l-r Danielle Pennick, Nicola Moreland, Kayliegh Brackstone, and Abbie Smith.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
HartlepoolEast DurhamHartlepool Mail
Next Page
Page 1 of 3