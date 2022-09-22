9 tasty memories of Hartlepool cooking scenes as we celebrate the return of Bake Off
What a brilliant bake-off loving lot you are in Hartlepool and East Durham.
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 11:31 am
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:17 pm
Great British Bake Off, the programme with a recipe for success, is back on our screens and to celebrate we found these cooking and baking scenes in the Hartlepool Mail archives.
You were cooking up a storm at Oscars, baking to your hearts content at St Joseph’s RC Primary and rolling out treats in Rift House.
Take a look.
