A toast to these cooking scenes. Remember them?

9 tasty memories of Hartlepool cooking scenes as we celebrate the return of Bake Off

What a brilliant bake-off loving lot you are in Hartlepool and East Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 11:31 am
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:17 pm

Great British Bake Off, the programme with a recipe for success, is back on our screens and to celebrate we found these cooking and baking scenes in the Hartlepool Mail archives.

You were cooking up a storm at Oscars, baking to your hearts content at St Joseph’s RC Primary and rolling out treats in Rift House.

Take a look.

1. Happy baking at St Joseph's

Yummy biscuits and scones were on the menu at St Joseph's RC Primary School in Hartlepool in 2008. Pupils were raising money for a trip to the Lake District.

2. Back in time at Brierton

A cookery lesson for these students at Brierton Community School in 2008. Recognise anyone?

3. Doing their bit at Dyke House

A 2006 treat from Eleanor Hay and Lauren Dolan who were baking cakes for Children in Need.

4. Ready to bake in Brinkburn

Youngsters at the Oscars play scheme at Brinkburn prepare for their cook-off event in 2013. Were you there?

