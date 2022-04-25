Strawberries, mini golf and Harry Potter also get their moment in the Hartlepool and East Durham spotlight thanks to themed days, weeks and months in the UK or around the globe.
We have selected 9 and included some local photos to accompany them to help you get into the spirit of the occasion.
So let’s step back in style. Care to join us?
1. A wizard scene from 2005
A Hartlepool Harry Potter scene from 17 years ago. Does it bring back memories for you? And did you know that it is International Harry Potter Day on May 2?
Photo: FLR
2. Super strawberries in 2008
A strawberry fair at St Mark's Hall 14 years ago. Perhaps you would like to join in with National Strawberry Month in May.
Photo: LH
3. Tops for tourism
These tourists were enjoying their visit to the Historic Quay in 2003. It is National Tourism Day on May 7.
Photo: TC
4. Enjoying the donkey ride at Rift House
Rift House Rec was the scene in 2018 for a donkey ride with Rebecca Richardson (left) and Michelle Ayre of Mayfield Stables. It was all part of Hartlepool Show and Horticultural Festival 4 years ago. You can show your appreciation for donkeys on World Donkey Day on May 8.
Photo: Kevin Brady