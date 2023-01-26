9 times you were pictured having fun with your workmates in Hartlepool and East Durham
You’ve scoffed custard pies, dressed as nuns and sat in a bath of custard.
It’s good to have the occasional light-hearted moment with your workmates as these retro photos show from Hartlepool and East Durham.
We thought we would reminisce some fun workplace scenes and what better day to do it on than National Have Fun At Work Day.
It’s an American celebration will be with us on January 28.
In the meantime, enjoy these giggle-inducing scenes from Tesco in 2003, Garlands in 2005, Hartlepool College of Further Education in 2010 and McDonald’s in 2015.
Page 1 of 3