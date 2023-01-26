News you can trust since 1877
Just the inspiration if you're planning to celebrate Have Fun At Work Day.
9 times you were pictured having fun with your workmates in Hartlepool and East Durham

You’ve scoffed custard pies, dressed as nuns and sat in a bath of custard.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 5:45pm

It’s good to have the occasional light-hearted moment with your workmates as these retro photos show from Hartlepool and East Durham.

We thought we would reminisce some fun workplace scenes and what better day to do it on than National Have Fun At Work Day.

It’s an American celebration will be with us on January 28.

In the meantime, enjoy these giggle-inducing scenes from Tesco in 2003, Garlands in 2005, Hartlepool College of Further Education in 2010 and McDonald’s in 2015.

1. Pies galore at Tesco

These workers at Tesco were eating custard pies for charity in 2003.

2. Elvis was in the building

It's a feast of Elvises - and other fancy dress characters - at Garlands in 2005.

3. A blessing from Tesco

What an effort for charity at Tesco 18 years ago. Were you pictured?

4. Custard capers

Bathing in custard at the Raby Road branch of Alice House Hospice in 2007.

