We are hoping these West View reminders bring back great memories.

9 wonderfully retro photos from West View Primary School - from a skipathon to Samba drumming

We are skipping back in time to these retro scenes at Hartlepool’s West View Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 10th September 2021, 4:06 pm

Were you pictured during a skipping challenge, in a Nativity or having a go on the Samba drums.

We have all this and more in a collection of 9 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

Take a look and then get in touch if they bring back great memories.

1. Drumming up some recollections from 2014

The Samba drumming session underway at West View Primary School 7 years ago. Were you there?

Photo: FRANK REID 2014

2. Skip to it - it's 2006

This skipathon at the school looked like great fun in 2006. Did you take part?

Photo: FLR

3. A novel scene in 2006

These pupils were dressed up for World Book Day in 2006. Is there someone you know in the photo?

Photo: DP

4. On course in 2004

Golfing star Graeme Storm was pictured with pupils from West View Primary in this photo from 17 years ago at High Throston Golf Club. Who can tell us more about it?

Photo: LH

