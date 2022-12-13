9 world records you tried to break in Hartlepool from drum banging to whispering

You’ll never guess what paper ships, drummers and mass singing have in common.

The answer is they are all the themes of world records that Hartlepool people have had a crack at.

Did you know that there was a Hartlepool bid to break the world record for the most Chinese whispers? It happened in 2006 at Brierton Comprehensive School.

The paper ships record attempt was made at Hartlepool Marina in 2010 while the big bang a drum bid happened in 2006.

And watch out for lots of people singing at St Cuthbert’s in a memory from 2005.

1. A hit in 2006 Chris Eddowes and pals were going for the 'Bang A Drum' world record 16 years ago. How did they do? Photo: DP Photo Sales

2. Have you heard the one about Brierton? Students at Brierton Comprehensive School had a go at the world record for the most Chinese whispers in 2006. Photo: DP Photo Sales

3. Hearty memories from 2010 Shaun Houghton-Birrell launched a bid for the most paper ships sailed at once. His world record attempt happened in 2010. Were you there when 40,000 mini ships sailed at Hartlepool Marina? Photo: hm Photo Sales

4. Reading at Golden Flatts A 2008 memory from Golden Flatts Primary School where students went for a world record in reading. Here are Kathryn Smurthwaite, Sally Cutter, Robyn Ingram, Emily Attwood, Nathan Pilkington and Jayson Kidson. Photo: LH Photo Sales