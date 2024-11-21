Scenes from Carlton Camp over the years.Scenes from Carlton Camp over the years.
'A Hartlepool tradition for thousands' - 13 pictures of Carlton Camp in Cleveland spanning the decades

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Nov 2024, 17:12 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 18:01 GMT
It has introduced generations of young people to the fun and adventure of camping for more than 90 years.

Going off to Carlton Camp has become a tradition for many school children in Hartlepool and farther afield.

It opened its doors in 1932 and is still going strong today as Carlton Adventure.

Here, we look at a number of scenes spanning the decades. Do they bring back memories or do you recognise anyone in them?

Kids get to grips with some indoor climbing.

1. Hang on

Kids get to grips with some indoor climbing. Photo: Send in

Youngsters taking a break on rocks.

2. Taking a break

Youngsters taking a break on rocks. Photo: Send in

Children from Stranton, St Aidan's and Eskdale primary schools at Carlton Camp in 2015.

3. Camping fun

Children from Stranton, St Aidan's and Eskdale primary schools at Carlton Camp in 2015. Photo: Send in

Pupils from Stranton Primary School ready to leave for their annual trip to Carlton Camp in 2008.

4. Ready to go

Pupils from Stranton Primary School ready to leave for their annual trip to Carlton Camp in 2008. Photo: GW

