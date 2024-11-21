Going off to Carlton Camp has become a tradition for many school children in Hartlepool and farther afield.
It opened its doors in 1932 and is still going strong today as Carlton Adventure.
Here, we look at a number of scenes spanning the decades. Do they bring back memories or do you recognise anyone in them?
1. Hang on
Kids get to grips with some indoor climbing. Photo: Send in
2. Taking a break
Youngsters taking a break on rocks. Photo: Send in
3. Camping fun
Children from Stranton, St Aidan's and Eskdale primary schools at Carlton Camp in 2015. Photo: Send in
4. Ready to go
Pupils from Stranton Primary School ready to leave for their annual trip to Carlton Camp in 2008. Photo: GW
