Going off to Carlton Camp has become a tradition for many school children in Hartlepool and farther afield.

It opened its doors in 1932 and is still going strong today as Carlton Adventure.

Here, we look at a number of scenes spanning the decades. Do they bring back memories or do you recognise anyone in them?

1 . Hang on Kids get to grips with some indoor climbing. Photo: Send in Photo Sales

2 . Taking a break Youngsters taking a break on rocks. Photo: Send in Photo Sales

3 . Camping fun Children from Stranton, St Aidan's and Eskdale primary schools at Carlton Camp in 2015. Photo: Send in Photo Sales

4 . Ready to go Pupils from Stranton Primary School ready to leave for their annual trip to Carlton Camp in 2008. Photo: GW Photo Sales