The Salute Our Heroes concert will finally be held in the Borough Hall a year after it was originally scheduled.

The pandemic meant it could not be held in October 2020 as planned but a huge cast will come together on Saturday, October 2, at 6.30pm.

The organiser, Lieutenant Colonel Barney Barnbrook, who is regional director of the Soldiers Charity ABF, said the event was a “flagship concert”.

The Youth Connection Theatre Durham which will be performing at the Salute Our Heroes concert.

He said it was being held to ‘mark the ending of the Battle of Britain and VE/VJ Days.

With the lifting of restrictions, the intention is to bring the community together to commemorate the Fallen, including those service men and women killed in action during the Second World War.”

The show’s cast includes TV presenter Pam Royle, who will recite two poems written by Battle of Britain pilots.

It will also include The Royal Signals (Northern) Band, acclaimed local singer Sandy Smith and Colin Bourdiec, a George Formby impersonator who will be singing Begin the Beguine in recognition of Chick Henderson, a Hartlepool-born entertainer who helped make the tune famous.

The Royal Signals (Northern) Band which is on the bill for October's show.

The programme will also feature the Youth Connection Theatre Company (Durham) and the Inspire Productions international dancers.

Lieutenant Colonel Barnbrook added: “There will be an Act of Remembrance, and the concert will culminate in a rousing Last Night of the Proms performance, so bring your singing voices along - we will provide the flags.

“This fantastic concert will raise funds for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, the Army’s national charity, which supported over 60.000 people in 63 countries last year.

“The charity provides support to soldiers, veterans, and their families in times of genuine need; given that the North East is the largest single recruiting area for the British Army, the region is a primary focus for its support.”

The Inspire Productions international dancers will be performing at the Salute Our Heroes show.

Those wanting more information on the charity should visit www.soldierscharity.org.

And anyone wanting tickets for the Salute Our Heroes concert should go to the Borough Hall online booking site, which is https://www.culturehartlepool.com/events/salute-our-heroes/

Tickets may also be obtained from the Booking Office at Christ Church Art Gallery and Tourist Information between 10 and 4pm from Tuesdays-Sundays.

Acclaimed local singer Sandy Smith is also on the bill.

