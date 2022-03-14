The Hartlepool Mail may be changing to a weekly newspaper this week but our nostalgia coverage will still be as comprehensive as it has always been.

And let’s start a new era – which begins on Thursday, March 17 – with a look back at memorable scenes from each decade, starting at 2012.

That’s the year that Steetley chimney came down but it is only one memory from our journey back in time.

There’s much more so why not take a look for yourself?

1. Going going gone The demolition of the Steetley Chimney in 2012. Did you watch it come down?

2. A huge win for Pools Eifion Williams slots home against Darlington in a 4-1 away win for Pools in 2002.

3. Saying goodbye to Binns It was a sad day when Binns left Hartlepool in 1992, but staff went out on a high note when they held a fancy dress farewell party.

4. Cars galore A familiar sight from 1982 with new cars lined up at Hartlepool docks. Remember scenes like this?