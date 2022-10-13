News you can trust since 1877
Savannah Marshall has made such a difference in the town and here's our tribute to the star as her big day approaches.

A true hero for years - 8 reminders of what Savannah Marshall has done for Hartlepool outside the ring

Champion boxer Savannah Marshall is on the verge of her biggest fight and all of Hartlepool is behind her.

By Chris Cordner
2 days ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 3:14pm

As she gets ready to face Claressa Shields for the undisputed world middleweight crown, let’s have a look at the impact she’s had on the town she loves.

We’ve got 8 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to show her at shop launches, awards nights, and meeting her adoring public.

Let’s get behind her with the message: “You’re already a super hero. Come on Sav!”

1. Artistic in 2015

Savannah unveils her lifesize statue at the town's art gallery in Church Square 7 years ago.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

2. Festive at the fun run

Savannah got the annual charity Santa Run in Ward Jackson Park under way in 2018.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. Champion for charity

Savannah opened Stephen Picton's Fibro Connect charity shop earlier this year and was pictured with staff Christine Harrison, Christine Dee, Sandy Picton and Deb Campbell.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. All heroes

Loads of heroes in this reminder from 4 years ago at the Hartlepool Christmas lights switch-on. Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Alan Barclay performed the honours with (left to right) Dottie O'Keefe with her mum Helen Moon, Molly Scott, Savannah Marshall, Neisha Webb and Jessica Stones.

Photo: Frank Reid

Savannah MarshallHartlepoolHartlepool Mail
