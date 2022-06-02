Summer fun but who do you recognise in these photos?
Anyone for hook a duck? Getting into the warm weather groove with 11 retro summer fair scenes

From hook a duck to strawberry treats – the quintessentially British summer fair season is back.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 11:58 pm

And to celebrate the season of sun, stalls, tombola and tea, we have 11 archive images to get you right in the spirit of the fetes.

From Seaton Holy Trinity to Eldon Grove and the Headland to Hutton Henry, we have a feast of photos for you to enjoy.

Take a look and enjoy the memories.

1. In the stocks in Seaton

Sponges, stocks and super fun at the Seaton Carew Holy Trinity Church fair in 2006. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. Brolly awful weather in 2007

It was a brolly and big coat day for the St Mary's summer fair 15 years ago. Remember this?

3. Summertime in Hutton Henry

Were you pictured at the Hutton Henry summer fair in 2003?

4. On the spot in Clavering

It's the Clavering Primary School summer fair in 2006 but who do you recognise in this photo?

