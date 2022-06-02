Anyone for hook a duck? Getting into the warm weather groove with 11 retro summer fair scenes

And to celebrate the season of sun, stalls, tombola and tea, we have 11 archive images to get you right in the spirit of the fetes.
From Seaton Holy Trinity to Eldon Grove and the Headland to Hutton Henry, we have a feast of photos for you to enjoy.
Take a look and enjoy the memories.
1. In the stocks in Seaton
Sponges, stocks and super fun at the Seaton Carew Holy Trinity Church fair in 2006. Does this bring back happy memories?
Photo: LH
2. Brolly awful weather in 2007
It was a brolly and big coat day for the St Mary's summer fair 15 years ago. Remember this?
Photo: TC
3. Summertime in Hutton Henry
Were you pictured at the Hutton Henry summer fair in 2003?
Photo: TC
4. On the spot in Clavering
It's the Clavering Primary School summer fair in 2006 but who do you recognise in this photo?
Photo: DP