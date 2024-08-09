We hope all our students get the results they are hoping for on Thursday, August 14.
In the meantime, here are 34 photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to remember results days gone by – from 2003 all the way up to 2023.
Hartlepool Sixth Form students jump for joy as they open their results in 2006. Photo: LH
Students Alicia Percy and Mark Bowman from Hartlepool Sixth Form College are happy with their results in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid
Pupils at Hartlepool's English Martyrs School and Sixth Form College seem to be happy with their results in 2008. Photo: LH
Hartlepool College of Further Education students celebrate results day in 2003. Photo: DW