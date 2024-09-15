Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Back to the noughties: 16 retro photos of life in Hartlepool in 2010

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Sep 2024, 11:49 GMT
Do you recognise anyone or have your own memories?

From the Tall Ships Races to the general election, here is just a snippet of life in Hartlepool in 2010.

The crowds arrive ready for the Tall Ships Races.

1. The crowds arrive

The crowds arrive ready for the Tall Ships Races. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

People enjoy a rainy day at the Tall Ships Races.

2. Rainy day

People enjoy a rainy day at the Tall Ships Races. Photo: Craig Leng

Hartlepool's Got Talent 2010 winners Sophie Leighton (18) and Ethan Scott (12) pose for a photo together.

3. Congratulations

Hartlepool's Got Talent 2010 winners Sophie Leighton (18) and Ethan Scott (12) pose for a photo together. Photo: Other, third party

Primary school pupils collect coins.

4. Collecting

Primary school pupils collect coins. Photo: Other, third party

