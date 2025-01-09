Some of Hartlepool's workers from years gone by.Some of Hartlepool's workers from years gone by.
Some of Hartlepool's workers from years gone by.

Back to work January: Remembering Hartlepool workers in 17 retro photos from yesteryear

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:47 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 12:47 GMT
Many people returned to work this week after the Christmas and New Year break.

So we decided to delve into the Mail archives and take a look at some of the many pictures of people at work we have taken over the years.

From factories and major employers to independent businesses, all have been featured in the Mail at some point.

Remembering when workers started to fence off the underpass that ran under the A689. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Underpass closes

Remembering when workers started to fence off the underpass that ran under the A689. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
HMS Trincomalee celebrated 25 years in Hartlepool in 2012. Pictured, from left, was maintenance workers Bob Monsen and Davey Lilley with manager, David McKnight.

2. Keeping Trincomalee shipshape

HMS Trincomalee celebrated 25 years in Hartlepool in 2012. Pictured, from left, was maintenance workers Bob Monsen and Davey Lilley with manager, David McKnight. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Hartlepool McDonald's worker Rhianon Horton (left), was selected to work at the 2012 Olympics. Pictured with business manager Bev Williamson.

3. Olympic honour

Hartlepool McDonald's worker Rhianon Horton (left), was selected to work at the 2012 Olympics. Pictured with business manager Bev Williamson. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
TRW automotive workers featured in the Mail in 2012 showing off their 'Movember' moustaches.

4. TRW workers Hakan Ayke (left) and Antony Dunbar with their Movember moustache. Picture by FRANK REID

TRW automotive workers featured in the Mail in 2012 showing off their 'Movember' moustaches. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice