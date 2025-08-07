Some of the various events that have seen the biggest crowds in Hartlepool over the years.placeholder image
Some of the various events that have seen the biggest crowds in Hartlepool over the years.

Big draw: 18 of the biggest Hartlepool crowd pictures including Radio 1 Roadshow and Emmerdale star switch-on

By Mark Payne
Published 7th Aug 2025, 12:13 BST
Hartlepool just welcomed crowds totaling around 12,000 people for Seaton Carew’s recent Clubland, Soundwave and comedy festivals.

We are taking a look back at some of the other events that have drawn big crowds in the town over the years.

Were you at any of them?

For several years in the 1980s and early 90s, the Radio 1 roadshow attracted thousands of fans to Hartlepool including on The Green at Seaton Carew.

1. Radio 1 roadshow

The Radio 1 Roadshow attracted a huge crowd on Seaton Green back in 1985.

2. Bird's eye view

Radio 1 fans pictured at the 1986 roadshow in Hartlepool.

3. Faces in the crowd

The Radio 1 Roadshow attracted a huge crowd on Seaton Green back in 1985.

4. A sea of people

