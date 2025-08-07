We are taking a look back at some of the other events that have drawn big crowds in the town over the years.
1. Radio 1 roadshow
For several years in the 1980s and early 90s, the Radio 1 roadshow attracted thousands of fans to Hartlepool including on The Green at Seaton Carew. Photo: Mail
2. Bird's eye view
The Radio 1 Roadshow attracted a huge crowd on Seaton Green back in 1985. Photo: Mail
3. Faces in the crowd
Radio 1 fans pictured at the 1986 roadshow in Hartlepool. Photo: Mail
4. A sea of people
The Radio 1 Roadshow attracted a huge crowd on Seaton Green back in 1985. Photo: NW
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.