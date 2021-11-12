Bitesize memories from McDonald's in Hartlepool - from face painting to Christmas jumpers

Here are 9 McDonald’s scenes from Hartlepool over the years and they include everything from face painting to ‘pirates’.

We’ve got fundraising and refits and plenty more memories to get your teeth into.

So as you get ready to savour the McDonald’s Christmas range this year, try out a menu of Hartlepool memories.

1. We arrrgh back in 2015 Burn Road Mcdonalds Pirates Takudzwa Kamhunga (left) and David Palmer were pictured entertaining customers for charity 6 years ago.

2. Merry Christmas from McDonald's It's Christmas jumper day and Katie Mahoney, Ross Kidson, Adam Dobson, Rachael Callaghan, Denise Noble, Kym Thompson and Jordan Readman got into the spirit at the Burn Road McDonald's 5 years ago.

3. Going green in 2014 Stranton Primary Schools pupils Sam Allen and Ellie Whitehead are pictured with Denise Noble from McDonalds and fellow litter pickers with some of the rubbish they collected 7 years ago.

4. Fantastic fundraising Back to 2015 and Archie Dixon and his sister Lilly were watching Ronald McDonald perform magic tricks during a fundraising day n Burn Road.