Coffee reminders for you to enjoy but how many do you remember?
Coffee reminders for you to enjoy but how many do you remember?

Brew up! We've got coffee morning memories with 10 Hartlepool retro photos of your cuppas!

It’s cold outside but how about a warming cuppa to get the spirits soaring.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 17th January 2022, 9:32 am

In fact, let’s have a brew with a look back on the coffees you had with friends in years gone by.

We have 10 views of coffee mornings from Hartlepool and East Durham in the past. Many of them were for charity and they all looked like great fun with friends.

We have reminders from Bon Marche, Boots and shops in parts of town including Murray Street.

Let’s stir up some memories!

1. Brilliant in Boots

Staff at Boots at Anchor Retail Park held a coffee morning with a Great Gatsby theme in aid of Macmillan in 2013. Do you remember this?

Photo: TY

Photo Sales

2. Superb salon memories

Anna Campbell (2nd right) and staff from her salon in York Road who held a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan in 2015. Pictured with Anna are l-r Danielle Pennick, Nicola Moreland, Kayliegh Brackstone, and Abbie Smith.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. All smiles in Murray Street

Samantha Nicholson, (right) of The Elegant Touch, Murray Street, held at coffee morning in aid of Macmillan in 2015. Were you pictured with her?

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

4. Great service in 2015

National Citizen Service team leader James Naylor (standing 3rd left) was pictured with fellow members as they promoted their coffee morning in aid of the Hartlepool Food Bank in 2015.

Photo: FRANK REID 2015

Photo Sales
HartlepoolEast DurhamBoots
Next Page
Page 1 of 3