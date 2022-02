We have 10 photos of this inter-school event which was held 12 years ago and included basketball, throwing events and long jump.

There were teams representing countries from all over the world and it was all held as part of the National School Sport Week initiative.

Were you there? What are your memories of the day? Take a look at our photo selection and then get in touch with your own recollections.

1. A team line-up One of the teams at the Brierton Sports Centre event. Recognise anyone? Photo: TC Photo Sales

2. On the ball Taking aim at the sports day. Does this bring back memories? Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. In the picture in 2010 Lots of faces but do you recognise the team at Brierton? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. A great effort Jumping into the past. Remember this? Photo: hm Photo Sales