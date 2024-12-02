Just some of our archive photographs from 2009.Just some of our archive photographs from 2009.
'Can this really be 15 years ago?' - 26 pictures of life in Hartlepool back in 2009

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:13 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 14:26 BST
There are hundreds of faces for you to scour through with our latest photo flashback.

Today we travel back in time to Hartlepool in 2009 to recall infant school starters, secondary school leavers, Hartlepool United fans and the summer Dockfest entertainment extravaganza.

Lightning Seeds singer Ian Broudie performs at Dockfest in 2009.

1. Dock rock

Lightning Seeds singer Ian Broudie performs at Dockfest in 2009. Photo: TC

Dyke House School's 2009 prom.

2. House in the lounge

Dyke House School's 2009 prom. Photo: TC

A boxing club fight at the Mayfair Centre in March 2009.

3. Boxing clever

A boxing club fight at the Mayfair Centre in March 2009. Photo: TC

Who would have thought that Dockfest was a summer event?

4. Singing the in the rain

Who would have thought that Dockfest was a summer event? Photo: TC

