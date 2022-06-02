Can you plaice someone you know in these nine retro Hartlepool fish and chip photos?

We are chipping in with nine great scenes including Dyke House pupils being treated to fish and chips at the end of a charity run in 2012.

Take a look at the queues for the Seaton chip shops a decade ago and the same on the Headland in 2016.

This is no half lot of memories. It’s a chance to enjoy some great Hartlepool Mail archive photos.

1. A great effort in 2012 Les Hodgeman from Youngs Fish and Chip shop Seaton Carew serves lunch to Dyke House Sports and Technology College pupils Ben Hall, Daniel Simons, Matthew Lambert and Poppy-Jo Wharton at the end of their fancy dress walk in aid of the RSPCA. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2. In demand in 2010 Queuing at Verrills in 2010. Does this bring back memories? Photo: FLR Photo Sales

3. Quality fare in 2003 Stacie Jones and Lee Pennick were pictured at Joanna's Fish Bar 19 years ago. Photo: LH Photo Sales

4. Fit for a monarch in 2009 Karen Campbell was pictured serving fish and chips to Debbie Campbell, the owner of King Cod. Remember this from 2009? Photo: FLR Photo Sales