We love a World Book Day scene and here are 10 of them for you to enjoy.
It's a great read! 10 retro World Book Day scenes from Hartlepool's past featuring your loved ones

Great costumes have graced the schools of Hartlepool and East Durham on World Book Day in recent years.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:45 pm

But was your loved one in the picture as they dressed up for the day of reading fun?

We have reminders from West View Primary, Jesmond Road Primary and Throston Primary as well as plenty more.

Take a look and remind yourselves of some wonderful scenes.

1. Fun in 2019

Lynnfield Primary School staff member Brian Umpleby with pupils (left to right) Alex Burn-MCrossen, Jade Chawner and Riley Stead dressed for World Book Day in 2019.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Super at St Bega's

Children at St Bega's RC Primary School were enjoying a good read on World Book Day in 2008.

Photo: hm

3. Back to 2006

Wizards, Robin Hood and Dennis the Menace at West View Primary School in 2006. Remember this?

Photo: hm

4. Thrilling at Throston Primary

A 2008 reminder of World Book Day at Throston Primary School.

Photo: GW

