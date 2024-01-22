News you can trust since 1877
Just some of our archive photos of people enjoying a pint or a night out in Hartlepool.
Cheers! 21 nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool people enjoying a drink or a night out

We thought you need cheering up amid the ongoing January blues.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Jan 2024, 16:25 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 15:47 GMT

So we have dipped into our archives to dust down these pictures of Hartlepool folk – plus the odd familiar face – enjoying themselves on a day or night out in Hartlepool.

Police officers pose for a picture with women enjoying a night out in Hartlepool town centre in 2005.

1. 'Smile please'

Police officers pose for a picture with women enjoying a night out in Hartlepool town centre in 2005. Photo: DP

Hartlepool United and Camerons Brewery joined forces for a sponsorship deal in 1993. The club's then owner, Garry Gibson, is pictured far left with the late Lenny Johnrose pictured centre.

2. Glass acts

Hartlepool United and Camerons Brewery joined forces for a sponsorship deal in 1993. The club's then owner, Garry Gibson, is pictured far left with the late Lenny Johnrose pictured centre. Photo: National World

From left, Chris Linton, Peter Hann, Reece Goodwin and Peter Jenkins enjoy themselves at the first night of the Hartlepool Beer Festival in 2012.

3. Beer we go

From left, Chris Linton, Peter Hann, Reece Goodwin and Peter Jenkins enjoy themselves at the first night of the Hartlepool Beer Festival in 2012. Photo: TY

Now it is the turn of drinkers at the 2013 festival to share the limelight.

4. Raising a glass or two

Now it is the turn of drinkers at the 2013 festival to share the limelight. Photo: TY

