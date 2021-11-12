Cheers to the Travellers Rest as we remind ourselves of fundays, World Cups and a folk club

The Travellers Rest gets our attention and we have reminders of staff showing off their new menu, a folk club at the pub and fundraising runners setting off from the venue.
If the Travellers has been a favourite of yours over the years, take a look and you might spot someone you know.
1. Happy times with the Hawks
Brothers Cooper and Zak Mason of Hartlepool, with their faces painted at the Hawks Cheerleading Academy annual funday in 2018. Were you there?
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Memories on the menu
Travellers Rest staff Daniel Mallinson and Terri Purdy try out the new menu in 2017.
Photo: Tim Richardson
3. Musical memories
Back to 2008 when the Foggy Furze Folk Club was being promoted at the Travellers Rest. Were you a member back then?
Photo: LH
4. Result!
Travellers Rest were winners of the Barry Hogan 1st Division Cup in 2018. Is there someone you know in this team line-up?
Photo: Kevin Brady