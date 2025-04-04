Just some of the charity cheque presentation photos in our archives.Just some of the charity cheque presentation photos in our archives.
Cheque out these 13 Hartlepool charity presentations from down the years

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:51 BST
Hartlepool is never backwards at coming forward to help others in need – as these nostalgic Mail photos perfectly illustrate.

There are scores of faces you might recognise here as schools, pubs, football fans, police officers and more raise money for worthy causes.

Staff from Hartlepool's Twins Salon present a cheque to Muslim Aid following a devastating earthquake in Pakistan in 2005.

1. At the double

Staff from Hartlepool's Twins Salon present a cheque to Muslim Aid following a devastating earthquake in Pakistan in 2005. Photo: DP

Hartlepool Police officers present a cheque to the Deaf Children's Holiday Fund in 1987.

2. Caring cops

Hartlepool Police officers present a cheque to the Deaf Children's Holiday Fund in 1987. Photo: National World

Catcote School business and enterprise students present a cheque to Hartlepool Families First members in 2013.

3. Enterprising students

Catcote School business and enterprise students present a cheque to Hartlepool Families First members in 2013. Photo: FRANK REID

Barclays Bank staff present a cheque to Hartlepool's Sacred Heart School in 2005.

4. Banking on it

Barclays Bank staff present a cheque to Hartlepool's Sacred Heart School in 2005. Photo: LH

