Children In Need: Here are 21 retro photos of people fundraising for Children in Need in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:47 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 11:53 GMT
Children in Need is here again and so here is a reminder of how the people of Hartlepool celebrated in years gone by.

Children in Need 2024 is taking place on Friday, November 15, and helps to raise money for thousands of charities and projects across the UK that support children and young people.

What are you doing to fundraise this year?

Maddy Storehouse adds a penny to the Pudsey collection at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form Children In Need event in 2016.

1. Pennies galore

Maddy Storehouse adds a penny to the Pudsey collection at English Martyrs School and Sixth Form Children In Need event in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid

Nathan Stones has his leg waxed by Emily Train during the English Martyrs School and Sixth Form Children In Need event in 2016.

2. Ouch that hurts

Nathan Stones has his leg waxed by Emily Train during the English Martyrs School and Sixth Form Children In Need event in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid

Members of the public dress up at the Mill House Children in Need evening in 1992. Pictured are Steve and Lorna Hilton and Jane Peek.

3. Looking dashing

Members of the public dress up at the Mill House Children in Need evening in 1992. Pictured are Steve and Lorna Hilton and Jane Peek. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Arianna Cheesebrough is smiling again after getting a custard pie thrown in her face to raise money for Children In Need in 2016.

4. Pied off

Arianna Cheesebrough is smiling again after getting a custard pie thrown in her face to raise money for Children In Need in 2016. Photo: Frank Reid

