Christmas: 8 festive photos showing West Park Primary School's wonderful Nativities of the past
We’ve got elves, Father Christmas and a very fine selection of recruits from the Santa Space Agency.
And their link? They were all characters in the Nativity at West Park Primary School, in Hartlepool, over the years.
There was an outer space theme to the 2008 show while Mary, Joseph and an angel gets the spotlight in 2011.
Maybe you saw the 2007 show. We have reminders of them all so jump in and enjoy the journey back in time.
