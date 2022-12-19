News you can trust since 1877
Specially festive days at West Park Primary but how many do you remember?
We’ve got elves, Father Christmas and a very fine selection of recruits from the Santa Space Agency.

By Chris Cordner
5 minutes ago

And their link? They were all characters in the Nativity at West Park Primary School, in Hartlepool, over the years.

There was an outer space theme to the 2008 show while Mary, Joseph and an angel gets the spotlight in 2011.

Maybe you saw the 2007 show. We have reminders of them all so jump in and enjoy the journey back in time.

1. Watching their flocks in 2008.

A selection of shepherds from the 2008 production. Have you spotted someone you know?

Photo: TC

2. Ready to perform in 2007

The stage was set for a great show 15 years ago. Did you see it?

Photo: GW

3. Stellar in 2008

It's the SSA - Santa Space Agency - crew in the Nativity 14 years ago. Look like they had great fun.

Photo: TC

4. Take a bow in 2011

The principal players from the cast of the 2011 production.

Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman

West Park Primary SchoolHartlepool