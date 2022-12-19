We’ve got elves, Father Christmas and a very fine selection of recruits from the Santa Space Agency.

And their link? They were all characters in the Nativity at West Park Primary School, in Hartlepool, over the years.

There was an outer space theme to the 2008 show while Mary, Joseph and an angel gets the spotlight in 2011.

Maybe you saw the 2007 show. We have reminders of them all so jump in and enjoy the journey back in time.

1. Watching their flocks in 2008. A selection of shepherds from the 2008 production. Have you spotted someone you know? Photo: TC Photo Sales

2. Ready to perform in 2007 The stage was set for a great show 15 years ago. Did you see it? Photo: GW Photo Sales

3. Stellar in 2008 It's the SSA - Santa Space Agency - crew in the Nativity 14 years ago. Look like they had great fun. Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Take a bow in 2011 The principal players from the cast of the 2011 production. Photo: Picture by Tom Yeoman Photo Sales