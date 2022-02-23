New starters at schools across the town. Do these photos bring back happy memories?
Their first day at school! 10 retro photos of Hartlepool children starting their classroom journey in 2003

Fun with water, a sandpit and art – that’s what we have got in a look back to the first day at school for all these new starters.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 4:00 pm

Each of these photos shows children who were just beginning their days at primary schools across town.

From Barnard Grove to Brougham Primary and St Bega’s to Stranton, we have lots of photos from 2003.

But can you spot someone you know? The only way to find out is by taking a look through this retro collection of pictures.

1. Getting creative at St Aidan's

These children were enjoying an art session at St Aidan's CE Primary School 19 years ago. Recognise them?

2. Excellent at Eldon Grove

A fun water session for these new starters at Eldon Grove in 2003.

3. Hats off to these two at St Bega's

New starters at St Bega's Catholic Primary School in January 2003. Recognise them?

4. Fun in the January sun at Greatham

New starters at Greatham Primary School 19 years ago.

