Here are just some memories from over the decades, from elephant parades as the circus came to town to buying fresh fish at the Fish Quay.
Do you have any of your own memories to share?
1. Enjoy a trip to the Empire Theatre
The Empire Theatre was attended by many across Hartlepool back in the day. Pictured here is 18-year-old Winifred Jackson, of Benmore Road, who volunteered to be strapped into a shell and fired through a 'steel' sheet across the stage in 1955. She is pictured with the Great Levante, the Australian illusionist who presented the show. Photo: Other, third party
2. Riding on a tram
Trams used to be a popular method of travelling in Hartlepool. Pictured here are trams at the junction of Clarence Road and Stockton Street. Photo: Other, third party
3. See circus animals parade across the town
Its difficult to imagine elephants parading along Oxford Road today, but this was the scene when the circus came to town. Photo: Other, third party
4. Go to work at the Shotton Colliery Brickworks
The Shotton Colliery Brickworks business closed in 1972. Do you have any memories of working here? Photo: Other, third party