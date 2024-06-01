1 . Enjoy a trip to the Empire Theatre

The Empire Theatre was attended by many across Hartlepool back in the day. Pictured here is 18-year-old Winifred Jackson, of Benmore Road, who volunteered to be strapped into a shell and fired through a 'steel' sheet across the stage in 1955. She is pictured with the Great Levante, the Australian illusionist who presented the show. Photo: Other, third party