Do you have any fond memories of times gone by in Hartlepool?

Classic Hartlepool experiences that are gone forever including elephant parades and magic shows at the Empire

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Jun 2024, 11:27 BST
There are plenty of pastimes that are no longer possible as Hartlepool expands and modernises.

Here are just some memories from over the decades, from elephant parades as the circus came to town to buying fresh fish at the Fish Quay.

Do you have any of your own memories to share?

The Empire Theatre was attended by many across Hartlepool back in the day. Pictured here is 18-year-old Winifred Jackson, of Benmore Road, who volunteered to be strapped into a shell and fired through a 'steel' sheet across the stage in 1955. She is pictured with the Great Levante, the Australian illusionist who presented the show.

1. Enjoy a trip to the Empire Theatre

The Empire Theatre was attended by many across Hartlepool back in the day. Pictured here is 18-year-old Winifred Jackson, of Benmore Road, who volunteered to be strapped into a shell and fired through a 'steel' sheet across the stage in 1955. She is pictured with the Great Levante, the Australian illusionist who presented the show. Photo: Other, third party

Trams used to be a popular method of travelling in Hartlepool. Pictured here are trams at the junction of Clarence Road and Stockton Street.

2. Riding on a tram

Trams used to be a popular method of travelling in Hartlepool. Pictured here are trams at the junction of Clarence Road and Stockton Street. Photo: Other, third party

Its difficult to imagine elephants parading along Oxford Road today, but this was the scene when the circus came to town.

3. See circus animals parade across the town

Its difficult to imagine elephants parading along Oxford Road today, but this was the scene when the circus came to town. Photo: Other, third party

The Shotton Colliery Brickworks business closed in 1972. Do you have any memories of working here?

4. Go to work at the Shotton Colliery Brickworks

The Shotton Colliery Brickworks business closed in 1972. Do you have any memories of working here? Photo: Other, third party

