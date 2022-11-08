Is football coming home this year? Time will tell but in the meantime, here are 9 reminders from 2006 of fans across Hartlepool and East Durham cheering on the team.

It’s the year we got to the quarter finals only to be knocked out by Portugal on penalties, of course.

So as we get ready to go through the highs and – hopefully precious few – lows, see if you can spot yourself in these football-loving photos from Vibes, the Woodcutter, St Bega’s School, all in Hartlepool, and the Oaklands, in Peterlee.

A sure fire winner at Chatham House It' the Sure Start World Cup party at Chatham House in 2006. Were you there?

Wonderful in the Woodcutter What a scene of joy at the Woodcutter. Remember this?

Big memories from Little Peoples Back of the net if you can tell us more about this Little Peoples World Cup event in 2006.

Singing in the 2006 sun Cheering on England at Vibes.