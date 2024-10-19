This time we are looking at some of the people and stories that appeared in the pages of the Mail in 1995.

People in East Durham came together to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day, a famous Hartlepool son, known to millions on Coronation Street, came home, and the achievements of young people featured heavily.

Scroll on to see if you recognise anyone from nearly 30 years ago.

1 . College girls Hartlepool College if Further Education tutors Heather Brown and Laura Ashurst with Dianne Plews, Alison Valente, Nichola Scheel, Marie Lilley, Catherine Cully and Sarah Poll. Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales

2 . Prime support WM Stonehouse butchers giving prime steak to a Hartlepool runner in 1995. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3 . Festive lunch From Brierton School in December 1995, Sidney Gibson from Lewis Grove Flats is waited on by pupils Hazel Robinson, Cheryle Lynn and Nicky Lewis at a Christmas party for local pensioners. Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales