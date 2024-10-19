Some of the people who appeared in the Mail back in 1995.Some of the people who appeared in the Mail back in 1995.
Coronation Street star and wartime celebrations in Hartlepool Mail photos from 1995

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2024, 16:43 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2024, 12:12 BST
We are continuing our trip down memory lane of the 1990s.

This time we are looking at some of the people and stories that appeared in the pages of the Mail in 1995.

People in East Durham came together to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day, a famous Hartlepool son, known to millions on Coronation Street, came home, and the achievements of young people featured heavily.

Scroll on to see if you recognise anyone from nearly 30 years ago.

Hartlepool College if Further Education tutors Heather Brown and Laura Ashurst with Dianne Plews, Alison Valente, Nichola Scheel, Marie Lilley, Catherine Cully and Sarah Poll.

1. College girls

Hartlepool College if Further Education tutors Heather Brown and Laura Ashurst with Dianne Plews, Alison Valente, Nichola Scheel, Marie Lilley, Catherine Cully and Sarah Poll. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

WM Stonehouse butchers giving prime steak to a Hartlepool runner in 1995.

2. Prime support

WM Stonehouse butchers giving prime steak to a Hartlepool runner in 1995. Photo: FRANK REID

From Brierton School in December 1995, Sidney Gibson from Lewis Grove Flats is waited on by pupils Hazel Robinson, Cheryle Lynn and Nicky Lewis at a Christmas party for local pensioners.

3. Festive lunch

From Brierton School in December 1995, Sidney Gibson from Lewis Grove Flats is waited on by pupils Hazel Robinson, Cheryle Lynn and Nicky Lewis at a Christmas party for local pensioners. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Coronation Street actor Philip Middlemiss signing autographs for fans in November 1995.

4. Corrie star back home

Coronation Street actor Philip Middlemiss signing autographs for fans in November 1995. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

