Biscuit scenes by the tin load but can you spot someone you know?
Crumbs! 10 retro Hartlepool photos as we get ready to celebrate National Biscuit Day

Here’s a thought for you to digest. It’s National Biscuit Day soon and we are heading back in time to see what was cooking in the Hartlepool kitchens.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 5:51 pm

Whether you love a jammie dodger, chocolate digestive or a ginger nut, May 29 is the day for you.

And to get you in the spirit of the occasion, here are 10 tasty Hartlepool and East Durham scenes from the past.

Take a look and experience a flavour of times gone by.

1. Cooking up a treat in 2009

Busy making biscuits at Golden Flatts Nursery 13 years ago were Chloe Jeffries, Emily Harriman and Millie Bate.

Photo: hm

2. Coffee, biscuits and a sponsored knit

These sponsored knitters were having a great time as they raised money for the Childrens Society in 2008. And there were biscuits too!

Photo: LH

3. A tough judging challenge

A Fairtrade coffee morning at Catcote Academy in 2017 and Mayor and Mayoress Coun Rob and Brenda Cook had a tough job ahead as they judged the excellent entries in the biscuit competition.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Coffee, biscuits and a catch-up

A Macmillan coffee morning at the McCorville pub in Elwick. Were you there in 2008?

Photo: LH

