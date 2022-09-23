The TV hit has returned for another season from Friday, September 23, with 15 celebrities ready to show off their dance moves.

But it is not just the stars who love to jive, salsa and rumba.

You’re pretty good on the ballroom floor yourselves as these Hartlepool Mail archive photos show.

Have a look through our collection as you settle down to some Strictly entertainment.

1. Happy on the Headland The tea dance in the Headland Sports Centre in 2008. Look at the fun you had! Photo: LH Photo Sales

2. Hutsons tea dance Back to 2007 for this lovely reminder of the Hutsons tea dance. Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. Brilliantly ballroom in 2007 A Hartlepool version of the hit TV show was held at the Borough Hall in 2007. Remember this? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Tea and a dance in 2008 Members of the Headland Sports Centre tea dance group pictured 14 years ago. Are you in the photo? Photo: LH Photo Sales