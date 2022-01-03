A flashback to 1992. How many scenes do you remember?
Doing the Lambeth Walk, dancing at Golden Flatts and filming at Brierton School - it's Hartlepool in 1992!

What a year it was – and can you believe it was 30 years ago.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 4:55 am

We have memories of pupils putting their best foot forward at Golden Flatts School, Japanese music at Lynnfield School and customers in the Grand Hotel.

There are scenes of hard-working postmen retiring after almost 80 years service between them, and Sixth Form students on a course at Eldon Grove Sports Centre.

The common denominator is it all happened in Hartlepool in 1992. Re-live the memories from three decades ago.

1. Golden memories

Putting their best foot forward at Golden Flatts in 1992. But which of these pupils do you recognise and who can tell us more about the event?

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

2. Such great service from Albert and Les

Postmen Albert Ferry, left, and Les Rose say goodbye after 48 and 31 years delivering letters to the people of Hartlepool.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

3. Filming at Brierton

School pupils (left to right) Gary l'Anson, Carrieanne Playfor, Angela Proud and Christopher Wright, were pictured during the production of their video in November 1992 which highlights the dangers of drugs.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

4. Superb at the Sixth Form College

Hartlepool Sixth Form College students Tracey Russell (left) and Vicky Johnson at a sport course on the prevention and treatment of injury. They were pictured at Eldon Grove Sports Centre.

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

