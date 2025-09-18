Down your way: 18 great retro pictures of Hartlepool streets and neighbourhoods

In our latest nostalgic gallery, we are reliving some of those stories and pictures taken from our extensive photographic archives.
Whether it’s cleaning up the streets, communities working to prevent crime, or a big celebration, here are just a few great images from streets and neighbourhoods across Hartlepool.
1. Community action
Residents and community leaders came together with a plan to improve Throston in 2007. Pictured are Sarah McClusky from Throston Youth Project, Angela Fusco of Hartlepool Housing, resident Sheena McGibbon, Ann Callaghan from Hartlepool Borough Council, Throston Primary School pupils and Gary Kelly from the organisation Living Streets. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
2. Lights fantastic
Angela Slimmings with her granddaughter Caitlyn Harrison outside their festively decorated home in Prissick Street, on the Headland in 2007. Photo: LH
3. Cleaning up the street
Residents in Perth Street, Hartlepool join in a clean up operation in 2004. Photo: LH
4. Come on Pools!
The Welch family of Marlborough Street show their support for Hartlepool United when the club reached the play offs in 2004. Photo: LH