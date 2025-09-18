Community stories and pictures from the Mail's archives.placeholder image
Down your way: 18 great retro pictures of Hartlepool streets and neighbourhoods

By Mark Payne
Published 18th Sep 2025, 15:14 BST
Since our formation the Mail has strived to bring you stories from the heart of the town’s communities.

In our latest nostalgic gallery, we are reliving some of those stories and pictures taken from our extensive photographic archives.

Whether it’s cleaning up the streets, communities working to prevent crime, or a big celebration, here are just a few great images from streets and neighbourhoods across Hartlepool.

Residents and community leaders came together with a plan to improve Throston in 2007. Pictured are Sarah McClusky from Throston Youth Project, Angela Fusco of Hartlepool Housing, resident Sheena McGibbon, Ann Callaghan from Hartlepool Borough Council, Throston Primary School pupils and Gary Kelly from the organisation Living Streets.

1. Community action

Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Angela Slimmings with her granddaughter Caitlyn Harrison outside their festively decorated home in Prissick Street, on the Headland in 2007.

2. Lights fantastic

Photo: LH

Residents in Perth Street, Hartlepool join in a clean up operation in 2004.

3. Cleaning up the street

Photo: LH

The Welch family of Marlborough Street show their support for Hartlepool United when the club reached the play offs in 2004.

4. Come on Pools!

Photo: LH

