The Grand Parade is great fun and here are some reminders.

Eight archive photos to remind you of the Headland Carnival on parade day - you lot know how to have fun!

It’s almost time for the big parade day at the Headland Carnival.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 4:53 pm

And if these photos are anything to go by, it promises to be a colourful and fun treat with plenty of highlights.

The carnival Grand Parade will be held on Saturday, August 6. Will you be there?

In the meantime, enjoy these memories from 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2013.

1. Fancy that. It's 2006

Fab in fancy dress 16 years ago. Remember this?

2. All hail the 2006 memories

Who do you recognise in this photo from 16 years ago?

3. Loving the parade in 2008

Was it really 14 years ago? Yes it was and here is the proof.

4. Floral on the parade

Pictured on a parade float for the 2008 Carnival.

