Eight Hartlepool and East Durham well known landmarks under construction - and an angel as well

The transport interchange, the new cafe at Navigation Point, and Tesco off Belle Vue Way are all in this collection of well known structures which were pictured during the building phase.
We also have reminders of new buildings at schools across Hartlepool and East Durham as well as one structure which was famously built in town before becoming a landmark elsewhere.
1. All change in 2010
The new transport interchange nearing completion 12 years ago.
Photo: TC
2. Getting ready for service
Construction of the new cafe at Navigation Point in 2009.
Photo: LH
3. New at the college
The Brinkburn Sixth Form College's new look in 2009.
Photo: FLR
4. Hard at work at High Tunstall
Work on the new buildings at the High Tunstall College of Science and Technology in 2018.
Photo: Kevin Brady