Eight Hartlepool coffee venues where you might have enjoyed a brew back in the day
The doors are open and we are taking orders – for your memories of these coffee shops.
The Piccadilly, Bianco’s, Birk’s, Curry’s and Binns were once well known for their refreshments in town.
We have got seafront coffee shops and some in the town centre and they are all photos which have been kept for posterity by the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.
So settle down with a cuppa and enjoy the trip back in time.
