An eight-course round of coffee bar memories.

Eight Hartlepool coffee venues where you might have enjoyed a brew back in the day

The doors are open and we are taking orders – for your memories of these coffee shops.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago

The Piccadilly, Bianco’s, Birk’s, Curry’s and Binns were once well known for their refreshments in town.

We have got seafront coffee shops and some in the town centre and they are all photos which have been kept for posterity by the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

So settle down with a cuppa and enjoy the trip back in time.

1. Birks

Birks with an Oriental cafe next to it. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

2. Binns restaurant

Binns Restaurant on the top floor of the store. This 1952 advert got our attention. You could get morning coffee or afternoon tea at the restaurant and it would be 'daintily served'. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

3. Bianco's

Back to the early 1960s. Bianco's coffee bar is on the right. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

4. A takeout in Seaton

Pictured at The Front in September 1977. Remember this? Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

