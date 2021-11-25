Eight Hartlepool shops Mail readers loved to visit in the run-up to Christmas

Cards, gifts and wrapping paper have been bought, the festive food is on order and now the next job is to retrieve the decorations from the loft.

There’s no denying that hitting the high street to buy your Christmas presents is a very different experience to what it used to be.

So we asked the Mail readers to shout out the shops from Hartlepool’s past that they just HAD to visit in the run-up to December 25.

See how many of these were on your list, and add your own suggestions to our Facebook post here.

1. Woolworths Woolworths branch in Middleton Grange. Diane Marshall said: "Woolworths, favourite store." Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales

2. Brett's Cola cubes! Toffees! A slush! Treats all around. Janice Preston said: "Brett's sweet shop, use to be in the indoor market." Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales

3. Binns Val Simpkin said: "Binns - remember being taken to Santa's Grotto there many years ago! The whole store was like a wonderland at Christmas." Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales

4. Robert Robinson's Inside of Robert Robinson's York Road shop. Was it a favourite of yours? Picture: Hartlepool Library Service. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service Photo Sales