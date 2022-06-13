Is there anything more British than enjoying a summer fair with jazz bands marching proudly in their resplendent uniforms.
We have 8 reminders of jazz bands from Hartlepool and East Durham including the Hartlepool Zodiacs, Hartlepool Flamingos, Blackhall Sovereignaires, and the Shotton Legionnaires.
It’s time to head back to 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2012.
1. Yes, it was a decade ago
Hartlepool Zodiacs Jazz Band during a rehearsal for the Great Britain Jazz Band Championships in 2012.
Photo: FRANK REID
2. Parading in pink
Hartlepool Flamingos leading the Cleadon Village parade in 2004. Recognise anyone?
Photo: TR
3. A feast of memories
It was sunny at Summerhill for this scene from a jazz band festival in 2003.
Photo: DW
4. Sign of the times
Banging the drum for this memory of the Summerhill Jazz Band Festival in Hartlepool in 2003 where bands taking part included the Peterlee Zodiacs and Shotton Legionnaires.
Photo: DW