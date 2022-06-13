Band time but which of these photos brings back memories for you?
Band time but which of these photos brings back memories for you?

Eight jazz band photos from the past - were you in the Flamingos, Legionnaires or Zodiacs?

It’s summertime, it’s carnival season and that often means fantastic live performances from jazz bands.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 13th June 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 2:49 pm

Is there anything more British than enjoying a summer fair with jazz bands marching proudly in their resplendent uniforms.

We have 8 reminders of jazz bands from Hartlepool and East Durham including the Hartlepool Zodiacs, Hartlepool Flamingos, Blackhall Sovereignaires, and the Shotton Legionnaires.

It’s time to head back to 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2012.

1. Yes, it was a decade ago

Hartlepool Zodiacs Jazz Band during a rehearsal for the Great Britain Jazz Band Championships in 2012.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

2. Parading in pink

Hartlepool Flamingos leading the Cleadon Village parade in 2004. Recognise anyone?

Photo: TR

Photo Sales

3. A feast of memories

It was sunny at Summerhill for this scene from a jazz band festival in 2003.

Photo: DW

Photo Sales

4. Sign of the times

Banging the drum for this memory of the Summerhill Jazz Band Festival in Hartlepool in 2003 where bands taking part included the Peterlee Zodiacs and Shotton Legionnaires.

Photo: DW

Photo Sales
HartlepoolEast Durham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3